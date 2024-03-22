Hemant Soren’s Judicial Custody Extended in Money Laundering Case

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s judicial custody has been prolonged until April 4 by the Special PMLA court in Ranchi in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. Soren, who had been in judicial custody until March 21, appeared before the court via video conferencing. The Ranchi police last week issued a notice to ED officials, directing them to participate in the investigation in the third week of March regarding the FIR filed by Soren under the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Confirming the development, the SSP Ranchi stated, “A notice has been sent. The investigating officer would be able to provide more details. Currently, he is out of station for some cases.” Meanwhile, ED filed a petition against the FIR in the Jharkhand High Court, which ordered no coercive action against the ED officials. Soren alleged in his FIR that the ED conducted searches at his residence to tarnish his image and harass him, leading to the registration of an FIR by the Jharkhand Police under relevant sections. He was arrested on January 31 in connection with the money laundering case, tendering his resignation as CM following questioning by the Enforcement Directorate. The probe is linked to alleged acquisition of land by fraudulent means and forging official records.