Human Rights Commission files case against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama

Human Rights Commission initiates legal action against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama for derogatory remarks targeting dancer RLV Ramakrishnan. The case stems from comments implying that individuals with dark complexions are unsuitable for Mohiniyattam. Commission member VK Beena Kumari calls for a report from the Thrissur district police chief and the culture department government secretary within 15 days after reviewing the matter.

Following the controversy, human rights activist Dr. Guinness Madasamy also files a complaint concerning the same issue. Meanwhile, RLV Ramakrishnan announces his intent to take legal recourse against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama. He plans to file a formal complaint with the chief minister, police authorities, and the culture department.

Kalamandalam Sathyabhama’s contentious remarks, including likening Ramakrishnan’s complexion to that of a crow, were made during a YouTube interview. Despite facing criticism, Sathyabhama stands by her comments, asserting that while she did not name anyone directly, she maintains her position.