India rescues 12 citizens from turmoil in Haiti

India successfully initiated “Operation Indravati” to rescue 12 of its citizens from Haiti amid escalating violence, as announced by Dr. Jaishankar, India’s External Affairs Minister. Expressing gratitude to the Dominican Republic for their support, Jaishankar emphasized India’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its nationals abroad. The evacuation follows the establishment of a control room in Haiti by India to monitor the situation closely.

With no embassy in Haiti, India’s diplomatic mission in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, has been monitoring the situation. Around 60 Indians have registered with authorities for potential evacuation, amid orchestrated attacks by criminal gangs targeting key installations to pressure Haiti’s Prime Minister to resign. The Ministry of External Affairs set up a 24-hour control room and helpline to assist Indians in Haiti and their families.

The Indian community in Haiti, comprising professionals and missionaries, faces challenges amid the violence. Despite limited interaction, India’s relations with Haiti have remained friendly. Diplomatic relations were established in 1996, with India’s High Commission in Kingston, Jamaica, previously handling Haiti’s accreditation. However, after opening the Embassy in Santo Domingo in 2022, Haiti’s accreditation was transferred there, signifying India’s ongoing commitment to its relations with Haiti.