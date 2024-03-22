Karnataka High Court approves Class 5, 8, and 9 Board Exams

The Karnataka High Court has reversed a previous ruling by a single-member bench, allowing for the commencement of board examinations for Class 5, 8, and 9 students. A division bench, comprising esteemed judges, overturned the earlier decision, enabling the state government to proceed with its plans for conducting these critical grade-level exams.

Under the direction of Justice Somasekhar and Justice Rajesh Rai, the High Court has mandated prompt action from the government to move forward with pending examination matters. With 11th class exams already completed and two subjects examined for Classes 5, 8, and 9, the remaining subjects’ tests are scheduled to begin from Monday. The education department will issue an order to finalize examination dates, ensuring an organized and timely assessment process.

The controversy stemmed from conflicting circulars issued by the Karnataka Education Department in October 2023, which proposed implementing board-level exams for Classes 5, 8, 9, and 11, particularly targeting private schools. Private school associations like the Registered Unaided Private Schools’ Management Association (RUPSA) opposed this move, citing violations of educational acts. Legal battles ensued, with a single-member bench initially ordering the cancellation of the Education Department’s circulars. However, the Karnataka government appealed this decision before a two-judge bench, leading to a stay on the single-member bench’s order, which was later upheld by the Supreme Court pending further hearings.