Massive cloud of toxic gas released from Iceland’s ongoing volcanic eruption is moving across northern Europe

A massive cloud of hazardous gas, stemming from Iceland’s ongoing volcanic eruption, is traversing northern Europe. Scientists monitoring the cloud have indicated that it is unlikely to pose significant health risks but have cautioned about potential impacts on the Arctic ozone layer.

The eruption occurred from an underground volcano in Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula on March 16, marking the fourth eruption in the region. This event led to the opening of the largest fissure in the current eruption cycle, resulting in a substantial lava flow that narrowly avoided reaching the evacuated town of Grindavík.

Initially, concerns arose that the lava could reach the coastline, releasing a plume of hydrochloric acid, which poses life-threatening risks to coastal residents. However, the lava did not extend to the shore.

Instead, the eruption released sulfur dioxide, a toxic and colorless gas, which can be hazardous in high concentrations. On March 17, the Icelandic Met Office reported that the volcano was emitting 110 pounds of sulfur dioxide per second.

The elevated levels of sulfur dioxide prompted the evacuation of workers at the Svartsengi power plant, and local residents were advised to stay indoors, according to Iceland’s Civil Protection.

Although sulfur dioxide emissions gradually declined afterward, data from the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) revealed that the initial gas release formed a concentrated column reaching heights of up to 3 miles (5 kilometers). This column is now drifting towards other nations in northern Europe.

The Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS), a component of the European Union’s Copernicus program, utilizes satellite data to track changes in climate and weather patterns.