Megha Engineering donates record Rs 586 Crore to BJP

Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd emerged as the top donor to the BJP, contributing approximately Rs 586 crore, making it the second-largest purchaser of electoral bonds, as per recent data released by the Election Commission on Thursday. Over the years, the company, renowned for winning significant projects such as the Zojila tunnel deal, diversified its portfolio by venturing into city gas and acquiring a media group, while collectively investing Rs 966 crore in electoral bonds.

In addition to its contributions to the BJP, Megha Engineering also extended support to other political parties. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi, received Rs 195 crore from the company. Moreover, donations were made to the DMK, YSR Congress Party, TDP, and Congress, amounting to varying sums ranging from Rs 17 crore to Rs 85 crore.

Founded in 1989 by industrialist Pamireddy Pitchi Reddy, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) underwent a transformation from manufacturing pipes for municipalities to executing large-scale infrastructure projects like dams, natural gas distribution networks, power plants, and roads. Over the years, it has secured notable contracts such as the all-weather road tunnel project in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020 and obtained licenses for retailing CNG and piped cooking gas in select cities.