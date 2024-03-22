Meta’s social media platform Instagram suffers a major outage on Friday

Meta’s social media platform Instagram experienced a significant outage on Friday (Mar 22), with numerous users reporting their inability to access the photo-sharing app. According to Downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages, more than 5,000 users encountered difficulties while attempting to log into the app, with the majority of affected users located in the United States. A report from Insider Paper revealed that users were frustrated by being automatically logged out of their Instagram accounts.

Data from various sources indicated that 70 percent of users were experiencing login issues, 19 percent were encountering problems with the app itself, and 11 percent were facing server connection issues.

This outage comes shortly after Facebook and Instagram, both subsidiaries of Meta, experienced a blackout on March 5, during which users were also involuntarily logged out of their accounts. Some users reported difficulty refreshing Instagram pages, while others were prompted to change their passwords. Subsequently, YouTube users began to experience similar issues.

Social media platforms buzzed with reactions to the outage. One user on Twitter humorously remarked, “Instagram users rushing to Twitter like: ‘Please entertain me, I can’t handle this downtime.'” Another expressed initial concern about a potential hack, stating, “Thought I lost my Instagram account or someone hacked it. Turned out Instagram is down. Good night…” Yet another user questioned whether anyone else had been logged out of Instagram unexpectedly, querying, “Anybody else get randomly logged out of #instagram just now? Is #instagramdown again?”