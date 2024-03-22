Modi embarks on 2-Day trip to Bhutan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day journey to Bhutan on Friday and is expected to return on Saturday. This visit underscores India’s commitment to its ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’. Initially planned for Thursday, the trip was delayed due to adverse weather conditions in the Himalayan region. Modi expressed his anticipation for engaging in various initiatives aimed at strengthening the partnership between India and Bhutan. He highlighted his eagerness to hold discussions with the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, as well as Prime Minister @tsheringtobgay, during his stay.

Modi’s visit signifies India’s prioritization of fostering close ties with neighboring nations. The trip, rescheduled due to weather challenges, demonstrates the importance of diplomatic engagements in furthering regional cooperation. Through dialogues and joint initiatives, both countries aim to deepen their bilateral relations and explore avenues for mutual development and collaboration.