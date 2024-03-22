Police says that Billionaire CEO Angela Chao was drunk when her car fell into pond

Angela Chao, the CEO of a shipping company and the sister-in-law of former US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, tragically lost her life in a drunk-driving incident involving her Tesla vehicle at a Texas ranch. The incident occurred on February 11, following a gathering with friends, during which her blood alcohol level was found to be significantly higher than the legal limit. After a thorough investigation lasting over a month, the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office has released its findings, shedding light on the events leading up to the tragedy.

According to reports, on February 10, Chao accidentally backed her Model X SUV into a pond while attempting a three-point turn. The incident took place during a weekend gathering at the 900-acre ranch, where Chao had invited seven friends. The group had attended a concert in Austin featuring rapper Pitbull before returning to the ranch for dinner at the guest lodge. While trying to navigate back to the main house after dinner, Chao unintentionally reversed her vehicle into the pond.

As the car began to fill with water, Chao sought assistance from her friends, but the situation quickly became dire. Despite their efforts, Chao was unable to survive the ordeal. Emergency responders later recovered her lifeless body from the submerged vehicle.

Chao was pronounced dead on February 11, with toxicology tests revealing that her blood alcohol concentration level was well above the legal limit in Texas. The release of these findings brings closure to the investigation into the tragic incident, highlighting the dangers of drunk driving and the devastating consequences it can have.