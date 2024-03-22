Ram Mandir Rath Yatra: 8,000 Miles, 851 Temples, 48 US States

The Ram Mandir Rath Yatra is set to commence from Chicago on Monday, embarking on a journey to visit 851 temples spread across 48 states in the United States, spanning over 8,000 miles within the next 60 days. Organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA), the yatra will feature a chariot fashioned from a Toyota Sienna van, carrying statues of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman, as well as sacred prasadam from the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and a kalash of Prana Pratishtha Pujit Akshat, as explained by Amitabh Mittal, the general secretary of VHPA.

This nationwide initiative aims to celebrate the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, symbolizing a source of joy for over 1.5 billion Hindus worldwide, fostering a renewed sense of faith and unity. Tejal Shah of the Hindu Mandir Empowerment Council (HMEC) underscores the yatra’s significance in raising awareness, educating, and empowering Hindu Dharma, providing an opportunity for Hindus to unite and revive their cultural heritage.

With the support of numerous volunteers, this unprecedented yatra marks a historic milestone for the Hindu community in the United States, reaching out to over 800 temples and aiming to encompass both major and smaller ones. The journey will culminate on April 23, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Shree Hanuman Jayanti, in Sugar Grove, Illinois. Additionally, temples that participated in the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremonies will be recognized with certificates of participation, reflecting gratitude and appreciation for their involvement in this monumental event.