SC Denies Jolly Joseph’s Acquittal Plea in Koodathayi Murder Case

The Supreme Court, on Friday (March 22), dismissed Jolly Joseph’s plea for acquittal in the Koodathayi murder case, wherein she stands accused of poisoning six members of her husband’s family over a span of 14 years using cyanide-laced food. Despite Jolly’s plea citing over two years of imprisonment and seeking bail, the court declined to grant her release. Jolly, along with her partners MS Mathew and P Prajikumar, was arrested in 2019 in connection with the case, which sent shockwaves through the Koodathayi village in Kozhikode district, Kerala.

In a parallel legal development, the Kozhikode Additional Session Court rejected a petition to halt the screening of the docu-series ‘Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case’ on Netflix, based on the Koodathai serial killing case. The petition, filed by the second defendant, MS Mathew, raised concerns about the documentary containing defamatory content against Jolly and her family.

Earlier, on January 30, the High Court had turned down Jolly Joseph’s bail plea, with Justice CS Dias stating that the prosecution had not yet presented scientific evidence from the Hyderabad forensic lab. The series of deaths within Jolly’s family, occurring between 2002 and 2016, first drew attention with the suspicious demise of her mother-in-law, Annamma Thomas, who collapsed and died after consuming mutton soup. Subsequent deaths of Annamma’s husband, Tom Thomas, and son Roy Thomas under similar circumstances eventually unraveled in 2019, revealing a shocking tale of alleged serial poisoning.