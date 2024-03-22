The International Monetary Fund gives the green signal for an $880 million disbursement to Ukraine

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a critical financial aid package of $880 million for Ukraine, providing a much-needed lifeline to the country amid ongoing challenges, as reported by Bloomberg News.

This decision comes at a crucial juncture, especially considering that aid from the United States, Ukraine’s primary ally, is still pending.

The approval was granted by the IMF’s executive board on Thursday, greenlighting the initial tranche of over $5.3 billion that is scheduled to be disbursed to Kyiv throughout this year.

This ongoing financial support from the IMF is part of a larger four-year loan program amounting to $15.6 billion, which was initiated one year ago.

Despite enduring hardships resulting from the Russian invasion that has persisted for more than two years, Ukraine continues to receive steadfast support from the IMF.

Nevertheless, the sustainability of the program remains uncertain due to the delay in US aid.

According to Gavin Gray, the IMF’s Ukraine mission chief, continued assistance from external partners remains crucial. He emphasized, “Without those resources, the hard-won macroeconomic stabilization gains could be jeopardized.”

The recent disbursement from the IMF is expected to bolster Ukraine’s international reserves, propelling it well beyond $40 billion. This achievement signifies a historic peak in the nation’s financial reserves, with the central bank anticipating an additional $10 billion in foreign aid by May, including the IMF disbursement.

Despite these positive developments, Ukraine faces formidable challenges as it awaits over $61 billion in aid from the US.

These funds, which include military assistance, have encountered delays in Congress due to Republican demands for reforms in US immigration policy.

This impasse poses a dilemma for Ukraine, which heavily relies on international aid to address its pressing financial and security needs.

Looking forward, the IMF is scheduled to conduct a review for another disbursement to Ukraine in mid-June.

Should the Ukrainian government meet specific conditions, it stands to receive more than $2.2 billion in the subsequent installment of financial assistance.