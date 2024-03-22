The UAE Embassy in a gesture of goodwill and cultural exchange hosts its annual Iftar in the capital

In a gesture aimed at fostering goodwill and cultural exchange, the UAE Embassy hosted its annual Iftar in the capital on Thursday (Mar 21), bringing together Delhi’s diplomatic community. This event, attended by a diverse array of foreign envoys and officials from the Indian government, has become a significant fixture on the diplomatic calendar.

“We want to ensure that this becomes a yearly event that people eagerly anticipate,” remarked UAE Ambassador Dr. Abdulnasser Alshaali to WION. He expressed his delight at witnessing other diplomatic missions hosting their own iftars. Ambassador Alshaali underscored the significance of Ramadan as a holy month that unites people globally in fasting, prayer, and forgiveness.

Of particular note was the attendance of high-ranking officials from the Indian government such as Aseem Mahajan, Joint Secretary of the Gulf Division, and Anshuman Gaur, Chief of Protocol of the Ministry of External Affairs. Their presence highlighted the importance of the UAE-India bilateral relationship.