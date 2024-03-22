The United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopts the first global resolution on artificial intelligence

On Thursday (Mar 21), the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) unanimously adopted the inaugural global resolution on artificial intelligence (AI). This resolution aims to promote personal data protection, monitor AI for potential risks, and safeguard human rights.

Proposed by the United States and co-sponsored by China along with 121 other nations, the nonbinding resolution underwent three months of negotiation to advocate for the strengthening of privacy policies.

Addressing reporters during a briefing, a senior administration official remarked, “We’re navigating through turbulent waters amidst rapidly evolving technology, underscoring the heightened importance of steering by the light of our values.”

Describing the resolution as the “first-ever truly global consensus document on AI,” the official highlighted concerns raised by several analysts regarding the potential for AI development to disrupt democratic processes and lead to job losses, among other issues. The resolution is expected to address these concerns.

The measure warns against the improper or malicious design, development, deployment, and use of artificial intelligence systems, citing risks that could undermine the protection, promotion, and enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Responding to inquiries regarding potential resistance from countries such as Russia or China, officials acknowledged engaging in “heated conversations,” but stressed active engagement with all stakeholders, including countries with divergent views.

One official, speaking on condition of anonymity to news agency Reuters, affirmed, “We believe the resolution strikes the appropriate balance between furthering development while continuing to protect human rights.”