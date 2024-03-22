The world’s first lung cancer vaccine is being developed by British scientists

British scientists are currently in the process of developing the world’s first vaccine for lung cancer. This vaccine aims to instruct the immune system to identify and target specific proteins, known as red flag proteins, found on lung cancer cells that may harbor mutations associated with cancer development.

The development of this vaccine involves collaboration among scientists from the University of Oxford, the Francis Crick Institute, and University College London (UCL). Referred to as LungVax, the vaccine is designed to mimic the structure of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

LungVax aims to generate 3,000 doses of the vaccine, which will target and eliminate the red flag proteins, also known as neoantigens, associated with lung cancer.

Lung cancer is one of the most lethal common cancers globally, with approximately 50,000 new cases and 35,000 deaths reported in Britain annually. Smoking is a significant contributing factor in seven out of ten cases of lung cancer. Individuals aged 55 to 74 who currently smoke or have a history of smoking are considered at high risk.

Professor Mariam Jamal-Hanjani of UCL and the Francis Crick Institute, who is leading the LungVax clinical trial, emphasized the urgent need for improved outcomes for lung cancer patients, as less than 10 percent of patients survive for ten years or more after diagnosis.

Professor Mariam highlighted that LungVax has the potential to address up to 90 percent of lung cancer cases. However, she emphasized that quitting smoking remains the most effective strategy for reducing the risk of developing lung cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer occurs when lung cells undergo uncontrolled growth. The lungs, which are two sponge-like organs in the chest, are divided into sections known as lobes.

Lung cancer ranks among the leading causes of death worldwide, underscoring the critical need for innovative approaches to prevention and treatment.