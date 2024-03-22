Thiruvananthapuram e-bus fares raised; Corporation files complaint

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has raised concerns by filing a complaint against the Transport Department’s unilateral decision to revise e-bus fares in the capital city. Alleging a lack of consultation, the Corporation asserts that the fare adjustment was made without prior discussion.

The Transport Department defends the fare revision, citing operational losses incurred by certain bus routes. Minister KB Ganesh Kumar justifies the fare hike, noting that electric buses have proven unprofitable, necessitating adjustments to ensure sustainability. Consequently, minimum fares for popular routes like the Ordinary City Fast Service have increased from Rs 10 to Rs 12.

Moreover, the fare hike has resulted in the withdrawal of two buses from each of the eight circles, impacting night schedules and causing inconvenience to passengers. Additionally, city services have been expedited and relocated from the city center, while the frequency of e-buses has been extended to every 25 minutes from the previous 15 minutes. Despite dissatisfaction from the Corporation regarding the fare increase and route changes, the Transport Minister’s office maintains that these measures are essential for financial viability and aims to minimize operational losses through route restructuring.