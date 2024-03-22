Three additional schools accused of involving students in PM Modi roadshow

Coimbatore city police have filed a case against three private schools for allegedly involving students in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow on March 18. Chinmaya Matriculation School, Chinmaya CBSE School in Vadavalli, and Chinmaya School in RS Puram reportedly had 22 students dress as Hindu deities, wear saffron cloth strips with party symbols, and recite poems during the event. Following an inquiry initiated by the school education department and assistant returning officer P Suresh, notices were sent to the schools. The assistant returning officer filed a complaint with Saibaba Colony police on Wednesday night, citing a breach of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Inspector Saravanan conducted an investigation and subsequently filed a case against the three schools under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act on Thursday night. This development follows a similar case registered earlier against an aided school in the Saibaba Kovil area in connection with the incident.