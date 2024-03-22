Traffic chaos in Delhi ; DDU Marg shut amid AAP protest

AAP staged a protest outside BJP headquarters in central Delhi after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest over alleged irregularities in the 2021-22 Delhi excise policy. The demonstration led to significant traffic disruptions, particularly on DDU Marg and adjacent routes like IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road, and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.

The Delhi Police issued an advisory advising commuters to avoid these roads due to heavy congestion caused by the protest, leading to significant traffic jams on Vikas Marg, Ring Road, and other key routes during rush hour. Additional traffic personnel were deployed to redirect traffic and assist motorists in finding alternate routes.

AAP leader Gopal Rai called for nationwide demonstrations against Kejriwal’s arrest during a midnight press briefing. Rai urged AAP supporters to gather at the party’s headquarters on DDU Marg to participate in the agitation, emphasizing the symbolic significance of both the AAP and BJP headquarters being situated on the same street.