3 afternoon sex positions for satisfying sex

Sex experts describe that afternoon is the best time for sex. According to Dr. Paul Kelley, clinical research associated at Oxford University’s Sleep and Circadian Neuroscience Institute, 3 p.m. is the best time to have to have sex — if you are in your twenties.

According to hormone expert and author of WomanCode, Alissa Vitti, afternoon is the best time for sex because of where our hormones are at, at least for opposite-sex couples. Her research found that men have higher levels of estrogen in the afternoon, whereas women have higher levels of cortisol. This means that men are more open to intimate connection, and women have more energy, making it a nice balance for heterosexual couples.

Best sex positions for afternoon sex:

Woman on top: It is like a missionary position. When men lies on the bed women lie on him by keeping their legs inside of his.

The big bang: Men must press women against the wall. He must hold her up and women must wrap her legs around his waist.

Three-legged dog: This standing position can be pleasurable! You can take support of a wall or a kitchen platform by leaning if you find it difficult to balance. Lift one leg over your partner’s hip while facing each other and let your partner enter you.