Actress Karen Pittman will not be part of And Just Like That season 3

Actress Karen Pittman, known for her role as Nya Wallace in the first two seasons of the Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That, will not be returning for the show’s third season. HBO Max announced Pittman’s departure on Saturday (March 23), citing her other work commitments and scheduling conflicts as the reasons for her absence in the upcoming season.

In a statement, a representative from HBO expressed appreciation for Pittman’s portrayal of the smart and stunning Professor Nya Wallace in the series’ initial seasons. The representative acknowledged the enjoyment of working with Pittman and the admiration she has garnered from both the cast and fans. However, due to Pittman’s commitments to two other streaming series, it has become impractical for her to participate in filming for And Just Like That concurrently with her other projects.

The spokesperson conveyed the sentiment that both Karen Pittman and her character Nya will be missed, and extended well wishes to Pittman for her future endeavors. Despite her departure, Pittman’s Max family and fans will continue to support her in her other ventures.

And Just Like That serves as a sequel to the widely popular show Sex and the City, and features the return of three of its lead actors: Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York. Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, the HBO Max series delves into the vibrant lives of three women navigating the complexities of daily life in New York City.