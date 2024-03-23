Adam Sandler is currently working on a sequel to the beloved film ‘Happy Gilmore’

Christopher McDonald, famed for his portrayal of Shooter McGavin in the 1996 sports comedy Happy Gilmore, shared some thrilling updates during an interview on Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan. According to McDonald, Adam Sandler is presently in the process of developing a sequel to the cherished film, nearly three decades after its initial release. What adds to the excitement is the revelation that the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2 is purportedly complete and ready for production.

In his interview, McDonald disclosed that Sandler recently presented him with the initial draft of the sequel approximately two weeks ago, exclaiming, “McDonald, you’re gonna love this.” While McDonald advised caution to listeners to avoid potential skepticism, he expressed firm belief that the much-anticipated sequel is indeed in progress, affirming, “Fans demand it, dammit!”

Reports indicate that the project is likely associated with Netflix, given Sandler and his production company, Happy Madison Productions, have a well-established partnership with the streaming service. Nonetheless, Netflix has yet to officially confirm these rumors.

Happy Gilmore, helmed by Dennis Dugan, has attained cult status over the years and remains one of Sandler’s most memorable works. The moniker of Sandler’s production company, Happy Madison Productions, even pays homage to Happy Gilmore and another of his beloved films, Billy Madison.