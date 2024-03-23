Airtel introduces ‘Emergency Validity Loan’ for prepaid subscribers: Know how to avail it

Mumbai: Leading telecom operator in the country, Airtel has launched a new scheme for its prepaid subscribers. The company introduced ‘Emergency Validity Loan’ facility.

Under this facility, Airtel subscribers can avail 1.5GB of data and unlimited calling throughout the country for one day without any recharge. This facility will be useful for those subscribers who may not be able to recharge on or before the expiry of their prepaid validity. It will help them use emergency services in such scenarios.

Also Read: Illegal drug manufacturing racket busted, drugs worth 9 crore seized

Airtel customers can request a Validity loan through channels such as IVR as a pre-call announcement, by dialing USSD code *567*2#, or by replying with ‘1’ to the Interactive SMS sent from CLI 56323 when they run out of validity. Airtel will recover one day of validity loan from the next recharge done by the subscriber. The validity of the next recharge will be reduced by one day. This facility is currently available for prepaid customers in the service areas of Rajasthan, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh.

Eligible prepaid recharge plans for Validity Loan facility are Rs 155, Rs 179, Rs 199, Rs 209, Rs 239, Rs 265, Rs 289, Rs 296, Rs 299, Rs 319, Rs 329, Rs 359, Rs 398, Rs 399, Rs 455, Rs 479, Rs 489, Rs 499, Rs 509, Rs 519, Rs 549, Rs 666, Rs 699, Rs 719, Rs 779, Rs 839, Rs 869, Rs 999, Rs 1499, Rs 1799, Rs 2999, and Rs 3359.

Airtel subscribers who have taken a validity loan but have not repaid the loan by recharging will not be allowed to take another validity loan.