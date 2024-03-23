Astrological predictions for today, March 23

Today is the Udaya Tithi of Phalgun Shukla Paksha, Trayodashi and Saturday. Trayodashi Tithi ended today at 7.18 am. At present Chaturdashi Tithi is going on. Today there is going to be Ravi Yoga the whole day and the whole night. Also, after passing the entire day and night of today, Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 7.34 am tomorrow. Apart from this, Venus will enter Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra today at 2:40 pm.

Aries

You should take care of your health. Avoid loan transactions. Maintain balance in relationships with your spouse. Keep your distance from negative thoughts.

Taurus

Advice from family members will help you. You will get proper employment opportunities and family relationships will be strengthened.

Gemini

Married life will be full of happiness. It would be better to contact others in the field of business. Thinking may change in special cases.

Cancer

There are chances of getting some good news today. You will feel healthy. You will get respect in the society. Students will have to work hard in their studies.

Leo

Incomplete work will be completed. Work in a planned manner in business. Students will get help from teachers in their studies.

Virgo

Colleagues will be impressed by your ideas. Do not interfere in the work of others. Talk to officials carefully.

Libra

Relationships with family members will improve. There is a possibility of an increase in income. The day is better for love mates.

Scorpio

Will be successful in taking major decisions for work. Children will concentrate on their studies. Will help the needy.

Sagittarius

Today your pending work will be completed. There will be prosperity in the house. Everything will be fine with the help of my elder brother.

Capricorn

You will get new employment opportunitiesRelationships with family members will become stronger You will get support from seniors in the workplace.

Aquarius

Today you will plan new work which will be successful. Will spend happy moments with family. You may meet old friends

Pisces

Employed people will get help from colleagues. You will feel healthy. Today you will get employment opportunities.