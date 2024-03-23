Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price depreciated for second day in a row in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 49,000, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 6135, down by Rs 10. Yesterday, yellow metal price depreciated by Rs 360 per 8 gram and Rs 45 per 1 gram. On March 21. Gold price touched record high of Rs 49,440 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight decrease on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.6739.5 per gram down by Rs.590.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6173.4 per gram down by Rs.540 .The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -1.45%,.whereas in the last month it has been -5.29%. The cost of silver is Rs.76500.0 per kg down by Rs.2100 per kg.

Also Read: Airtel introduces ‘Emergency Validity Loan’ for prepaid subscribers: Know how to avail it

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs.66370 per 10 gram up by 0.005%. Silver 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.74810 per kg up by 0.031%.

Gold price on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) touched a new high of Rs 66,943 per 10 gram last week. However, the yellow metal price retraced more than Rs 1,000 per gram and ended at Rs65,870 level on Friday. The MCX gold rate logged a 5.30 percent rise whereas spot gold price ascended to the tune of 6 percent in the international market.

In the international market, spot gold is priced at $2,230 per ounce.