Doctors in Vietnam confronted with the extraordinary task of removing a live eel from a man’s abdomen

The human body’s penchant for surprising discoveries knows no bounds, as evidenced by an astonishing case from Vietnam where doctors were faced with the extraordinary challenge of extracting a live creature from a man’s abdomen.

In a medical anomaly that has left many bewildered, a 34-year-old Vietnamese man underwent surgery to extract a live eel from his abdomen, purportedly after it entered his body through his anus.

The startling incident unfolded at the Hai Ha District Medical Center in Quang Ninh Province, where the man presented with severe abdominal pain, prompting medical attention.

Doctors hypothesized that the slippery marine animal infiltrated the man’s body via his rectum, traversing through his colon and causing considerable discomfort.

The presence of the eel was discovered during an ultrasound and X-ray examination, revealing the foreign entity lodged within the man’s digestive tract.

“This is a rare case,” remarked Pham Manh Hung, the Head of Surgery, underscoring the unprecedented nature of the occurrence.

“The rectal area harbors fecal fluid and is prone to bacterial infection, but the surgery was executed safely without complications.”

Regrettably, the eel’s presence led to complications such as intestinal perforation and peritonitis, precipitating inflammation in the abdomen. Intestinal perforation denotes a condition characterized by a breach or rupture in the intestinal wall, constituting a medical emergency necessitating immediate intervention.

Such perforations can manifest in any segment of the intestine, encompassing both the small and large intestines. It manifests as severe abdominal pain, accompanied by symptoms like nausea and vomiting.

Despite the successful extraction of the eel, the patient experienced mild abdominal discomfort post-surgery and remained hospitalized for monitoring and observation.