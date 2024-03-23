Holi 2024: Mantras to chant during Holika dahan

Holi is celebrated annually on the full moon day in the Falgun month of the Hindu calendar. In 2024, the festival of colours falls on Monday, March 25. The evening before Holi, called Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, will be on Sunday, March 24.

Holika Dahan, also known as Chhoti Holi. It is celebrated a day ahead of Holi. It involves the burning of a bonfire – among other rituals – and symbolises the victory of good over evil. In 2024, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on Sunday, March 24. Holika Dahan is considered an auspicious time to perform various remedies to attract luck, positivity, and prosperity. Here are a few powerful mantras you can chant on Holika for luck, positivity, and prosperity.

Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya – This mantra of Lord Krishna can help you achieve spiritual growth and material prosperity.

Om Shri Ramaya Namah – This mantra associated with Lord Rama can help you overcome obstacles and challenges in life.

Also Read: Holi 2024: Simple tips to channel positivity and vibrancy your life

Om Hrim Shrim Krim Mahalakshmi Namah – This mantra is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, and can help you attract abundance and prosperity.

Om Namah Shivaya – This mantra, dedicated to Lord Shiva, the god of destruction and transformation, can help you release negative energy and achieve inner peace.