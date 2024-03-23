Holi 2024: Simple tips to channel positivity and vibrancy your life

Holi is celebrated annually on the full moon day in the Falgun month of the Hindu calendar. In 2024, the festival of colours falls on Monday, March 25. The evening before Holi, called Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, will be on Sunday, March 24.

Holika Dahan, also known as Chhoti Holi. It is celebrated a day ahead of Holi. It involves the burning of a bonfire – among other rituals – and symbolises the victory of good over evil. In 2024, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on Sunday, March 24. Holika Dahan is considered an auspicious time to perform various remedies to attract luck, positivity, and prosperity.

As per the Hindu Panchang, the Holika Dahan falls during the month of Phalgun. The Holika Dahan celebration takes place in the evening of Purnima (Full Moon Day), one day before the Holi festival.

Holika Dahan Muhurat 2024 Date- 24th March 2024 (Sunday)

Holika Dahan 2024 Muhurat Time- From 11:13 PM to 12:27 AM, 25th March 2024 (Monday)

Bhadra Punchha is from 06:33 PM to 07:53 PM.

Bhadra Mukha is from 07:53 PM to 10:06 PM.

Purnima Tithi (Starting) – 09:54 AM, 24th March 2024 (Sunday)

Purnima Tithi (Ending) – 12:29 PM, 25th March 2024 (Monday)

Here are some helpful Holika Dahan remedies and tips to get your desired results.

Improve Love Life: Couples who want to enhance their love life should offer a mixture of honey, curd, and sugar to the Holika fire. This Holika Dahan remedy is believed to strengthen the bond between partners and bring love and harmony to their relationship.

Success in Career: Professionals who want to succeed in their careers should offer mustard oil to the Holika fire. This remedy is believed to remove obstacles and bring success and prosperity to their professional life.

Prosperity in Wealth: To attract wealth and prosperity, one can offer sesame seeds to the Holika fire. This remedy is believed to bring financial stability and abundance.

Success in Education: Students who want to excel in their studies should offer almonds to the Holika fire. This remedy is believed to increase memory power, concentration, and intelligence.

Financial Prosperity: To attract financial prosperity, one can offer coriander seeds to the Holika fire. This Holika remedy is believed to remove financial blockages and bring wealth and abundance.

Harmony in Married Life: Married couples who want to strengthen their bond should offer a mixture of milk and water to the Holika fire.

Prosperity in Family Life: Families who want to attract wealth and prosperity should offer Ghee to the Holika fire. This remedy is believed to bring financial stability and abundance to the family.

Remove Evil Eyes or Negative Energy: One can offer coconut to the Holika fire to remove any negative energy or evil eye. This remedy is believed to remove negative vibrations and protect the person from harm.