Holi 2024: Temples to visit during Holi

Holi is celebrated annually on the full moon day in the Falgun month of the Hindu calendar. In 2024, the festival of colours falls on Monday, March 25. The evening before Holi, called Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, will be on Sunday, March 24.

The best places to celebrate Holi are temples across India. Here are some temples to visit during the celebration.

1. Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan:

The Banke Bihari Temple is well-known is situated in the holy town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh. The temple has a special ritual called ‘Phoolon ki Holi’ (Holi performed with flowers). During the ritual flowers are thrown onto the deities and devotees.

2. ISKCON Temple, Mayapur:

In Mayapur, West Bengal, the temple of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is fervently celebrating Holi..

3. Shri Dwarkadhish Temple, Mathura:

Lord Krishna’s birthplace, Mathura, is another location well-known for its Holi celebrations. Devotees smear each other with colours and take part in customary rituals during the celebration.

4. Lathmar Holi at Radha Rani Temple, Barsana:

Barsana, near Mathura, is famous for its distinctive Lathmar Holi, a custom in which women teasingly beat men with sticks. Thousands of people attend the celebrations at the Radha Rani temple in Barsana to witness this colourful and vibrant event.

5. Udupi Sri Krishna Matha, Karnataka:

The Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi, Karnataka, observes Holi in a spiritually enlightening way.

6. Nandgaon Temple, Uttar Pradesh:

Holi is traditionally celebrated at Nandgaon, which is associated with the childhood activities of Lord Krishna, through folk songs, dances and traditions.

7. Vishram Ghat, Mathura:

Vishram Ghat is a holy bathing ghat located on the banks of Yamuna river near mathura which is considered sacred by people because it said that lord krishna rested there after killing evil king kamsa.

8. Prem Mandir, Vrindavan:

Prem Mandir is a temple complex in Vrindavan that boasts beautiful architecture and intricate designs. During Holi season Temple gets adorned with colourful decorations and devotees gather there to celebrate the festival of colours.