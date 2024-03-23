Illegal drug manufacturing racket busted, drugs worth 9 crore seized

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration has busted an illegal drug manufacturing unit. The authority in a joint operation with the Prohibition and Excise Department busted the unit in Sangareddy district and seized 90.48 kg of 3-methylmethcathinone worth Rs 8.99 crore.

The raid at PSN Medicare Private Ltd at IDA Bollaram was conducted after getting specific input from Interpol. The unit was manufacturing and exporting Methylmethcathinone to Europe in huge quantities. The drug was given a code named ‘YLV01’ and was produced at the company without any batch manufacturing records or production logs. They also arrested PSN Medicare Private Ltd Director Kasthur Reddy Nemallapudi.

‘On verification of the orders received by Kasthur Reddy Nemallapudi from several foreign nations and the sale transactions carried out by him, it has been found that the material manufactured under the code name ‘YLV01’ is chemically 2-(methylamino)-1-(3-methylphenyl) propan-1-one. The chemical pertains to the illicit drug 3-MMC, which is listed under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act) as a ‘psychotropic substance’ and its manufacturing and sale is prohibited under the NDPS Act,’ said Telangana Drugs Control Administration.

Methylmethcathinone also known as 3-MMC or metaphedrone is used recreationally by drug addicts. It is listed under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.