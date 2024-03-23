Kia India to hike prices up to 3% on all its models

Mumbai: Popular carmaker, Kia India has announced a price hike. The automobile brand will hike price up to 3 percent on all its mass models. The revised prices will come into effect from April 1, 2024.

The decision was taken due to the rising costs of commodities and inputs in the supply chain. This is the first price hike by the company this year.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki recalls over 16,000 units of these models: Details

‘At Kia, we consistently strive to deliver premium and technologically advanced products to our esteemed customers. However, due to the continuous increase in commodity prices, adverse exchange rate and rising input cost, we are compelled to implement a partial price hike. The company is absorbing a significant portion of the increase, allowing customers to continue driving their favourite Kia cars without a major dent in their pockets,’ said Hardeep Singh Brar, the National Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia India.

Kia has sold approximately 1.16 million units to date. Among its lineup, the Seltos leads with over 613,000 units sold, followed by the Sonet with more than 395,000 units and the Carens with around 159,000 units. In the previous month, Kia India recorded a total sales figure of 20,200 units across its range. The Sonet emerged as the top-seller with 9,102 units sold, followed by the Seltos with 6,265 units and the Carens with 4,832 units.