Know all about sugar cycle, and ways to deal it

As per experts, sugar cravings can form a vicious cycle and this lead to excess consumption of sugar. This is called the sugar cycle. Consuming excess sugar can negatively affect your health in many ways. Excess sugar consumption can make you gain weight, make you age faster, contribute to skin issues, increase the risk of several diseases and much more.

‘Sugar cycling is a vicious cycle of sugar addiction. It starts with sugar cravings then you indulge in your cravings and your body experiences dopamine release. As a result, you feel happy. Later, the pancreas releases extra insulin to compact with sugar spikes. Now, no sugar in your bloodstream causes a crash. It leads to anxiety, and mood swings, affects dopamine receptors and leads to more sugar cravings. And eventually, you have some more sweets to beat these cravings,’ says experts.

Side effects of excess sugar eating:

Sugar cycle leads to sudden energy boost abdominal crashes.

Causes mood swings, fatigue, and cravings.

Stages of sugar cycling:

1. Sugar rush: When you eat sugary stuff, it will make you feel super energized and happy.

2. Peak and plunge: After the sugar rush, you start to feel a bit low and tired.

3. Cravings again: When you’re feeling low, you might crave more sugar to get that energy boost again.

Tips to follow for safe sugar consumption:

You should not consume sugar on an empty stomach.

Always pair it with fibre or protein to prevent spikes.

Eat sugar with complex carbs to prevent sudden energy crash

After eating your sweets, consider being active to burn it