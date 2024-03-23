Know signs  of intimacy in a healthy relationship

As per relationship experts, a healthy, mutually fulfilling and satisfying relationships almost always require consistent and persistent energy and attention, particularly committed, long-term romantic relationships. Physical attractions and intimacy is not enough for a relationship to stay long.

Here are the top signs of intimacy in a relationship:

Mutual respect: Without respect, a relationship won’t last. Respect is the key cornerstone of a healthy relationship. A relationship without mutual care and respect may have a difficult time being successful.

Trust: This must hold true for everything, from the small things to the most important things to each partner. You should be able to trust that your partner will do something as minor as take out the trash when they promise to, up to knowing that they’ll be there for you when you’re struggling through a difficult life event.

You’re able to be vulnerable together: Vulnerability is important for a healthy relationship. Couples must have the ability and willingness to make themselves vulnerable to being hurt, betrayed or abandoned.

You feel attracted to each other: Feeling attracted to—and attractive to—a partner is important, particularly early on in relationships. The type of intense, passionate love displayed early in relationships tends to fade, so some of the more sustainable aspects of attractiveness—being attracted to your partner’s values, personality, behavior—is also of the utmost importance.

You want to get to know each other better: People change and evolve over time, and it’s important to want to continue to learn about each other.

Interdependence: Interdependence means relying on each other—that’s different from co-dependence, which is when you feel like you can’t do anything without each other. An interdependent relationship would be the ideal. Interdependent couples ultimately grow closer over time.They share new activities together, become increasingly interwoven in each other’s lives, and begin to think of themselves as a shared unit.