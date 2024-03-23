Maruti Suzuki recalls over 16,000 units of these models: Details

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand in the country, Maruti Suzuki India has recalled more than 16,000 units of the Baleno premium hatchback and the WagonR mid-level hatchback. These vehicles were recalled due to a suspected faulty fuel pump motor.

The company will recall 11,851 units of the Baleno and 4,190 units the WagonR manufactured between July 30, 2019, and November 1, 20l9. Maruti Suzuki will contact the affected vehicle owners via its authorised dealer workshops to replace the part. The affected part will be replaced free of cost

‘It is suspected that there is a possible defect in a part of fuel pump motor, which in a rare case may lead to engine stalling or engine starting issue,’ Maruti said in an official statement.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Maruti Suzuki WagonR are the two largest-selling cars in India. In the current fiscal, from April to February, Maruti has sold 180,018 units of the Baleno and 183,810 units of the WagonR.

The Baleno is now priced between Rs 6.66 lakh and Rs 9.88 lakh (ex-showroom), and the WagonR is now priced between Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 7.37 lakh (ex-showroom)