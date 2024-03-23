More than 60 killed, 145 injured in IS attack at concert hall

Moscow: More than 60 people were killed and 145 were injured in the attack by gunmen on a Moscow concert hall. The Islamic State (IS) terrorists attacked Crocus City concert hall in the Krasnogorsk suburb in the north of Moscow, Russia. The attack took place as crowds gathered for a performance by the Russian rock band Picnic.

‘The bodies of the deceased are currently being examined. It is provisionally established that more than 60 people died in the terrorist attack. Unfortunately, the number of victims could rise,’ said Investigative Committee.

IS terrorists dressed in camouflage uniforms entered the building, opened fire and threw a grenade or incendiary bomb. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.

‘IS fighters attacked a large gathering… on the outskirts of the Russian capital Moscow’, the group said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia has been the target deadly terror attacks by Islamic militants. In October 2002, Chechen militants took about 800 people hostage at a Moscow theater. Two days later, Russian special forces entered the building. In the fight, 129 hostages and 41 Chechen fighters died. In September 2004, about 30 Chechen militants seized a school in Beslan in southern Russia taking hundreds of hostages. The siege ended in a bloodbath two days later and more than 330 people, about half of them children, were killed. In October 2015, a bomb planted by IS downed a Russian passenger plane over Sinai, killing all 224 people on board.