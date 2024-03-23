Preventative chemotherapy: Kate Middleton’s cancer treatment explained

In a video released by Kensington Palace, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, disclosed that she has commenced preventative chemotherapy following a diagnosis of cancer. The princess revealed that the diagnosis followed a significant abdominal surgery in January, initially undertaken for what was believed to be a non-cancerous condition.

Following the surgery, Kate’s medical team recommended a course of preventative chemotherapy upon discovering the presence of cancer through subsequent tests. She commenced the treatment in late February and is currently in the initial stages of the regimen.

While the Duchess did not disclose specifics regarding the type or stage of her cancer, she underscored the significance of the treatment for her well-being. She expressed gratitude for the medical care she has received and the unwavering support of her family, including her husband Prince William and their three children.

Preventative chemotherapy, also referred to as adjuvant chemotherapy, is a standard therapeutic approach for various types of cancer. It entails administering chemotherapy drugs to eradicate any residual cancer cells that may have been overlooked during surgery and to eliminate any cells that might have metastasized to other regions of the body.

The decision to initiate adjuvant chemotherapy is contingent upon several factors, such as the cancer’s stage and the likelihood of recurrence. Research indicates that this treatment modality can substantially diminish the risk of cancer recurrence, particularly in cases of advanced-stage cancers.