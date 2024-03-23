Simple yoga asanas to reduce belly fat

The best way to lose belly fat is to do yoga asanas. Here are some simple yoga poses to reduce belly fat.

Halasana: Also known as the Plough pose, this yoga asana is great for you if you are trying to lose weight. Start by lying on your back on a mat, raise your legs, and slowly bring them over your head until your toes touch the ground behind you. You can support your lower back with your hands, with your elbows on the floor. Make sure your neck and spine are aligned. Slowly roll your spine down to the floor and release your legs gently to exit the pose.

Ustrasana: Commonly known as Camel Pose, this yoga asana is performed with you kneeling on the floor. Keep your knees hip-width apart. Place your hands on your lower back with your fingers pointing downward. Inhale deeply and exhale as you gently arch your back, pushing your hips forward. Reach your hands back one at a time and hold onto your heels. Keep your neck relaxed and gaze upward as you do the pose. Hold it for a few breaths and come back to the initial pose.

Padahastasana or Standing Forward Bend: It is performed by standing with your feet width apart. Now, exhale and bend forward from the hips, keeping your spine straight. Stretch your hands towards the ground or hold onto your ankles or shins, depending on your flexibility. Allow your neck to relax when you do this. Hold the pose for a few breaths before going back to a standing position. You will be able to hold it longer gradually.

Naukasana: Also known as the boat pose, it is performed by lying on your back with your legs extended and arms by your sides. Inhale deeply and lift your legs, torso, and arms off the ground as you exhale. While keeping your spine straight, extend your arms parallel to the floor. Engage the core muscles and hold the pose, focusing on your breath. Hold the pose for at least 15-20 seconds initially. You can increase the duration gradually. Exhale and slowly lower your legs and torso back to the ground.

Chakrasana: Also known as the wheel pose, this pose will open your chest and improve spinal mobility. For this pose, sit down and place your hands on the ground on each side of your head while turning your arms at the shoulders. Take a deep breath, then arch back, and all four of your limbs should equally bear the weight of your body. Maintain the pose for 15-20 seconds and release slowly. Since this pose is a bit difficult, make sure you don’t injure yourself and only do it if you feel comfortable.