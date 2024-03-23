Study: Drinking two to four cups of coffee a day can lower risk of bowel cancer recurrence

Recent research has uncovered that individuals diagnosed with bowel cancer who regularly consume two to four cups of coffee per day are notably less likely to experience disease recurrence and face a reduced risk of mortality from any cause. This indicates a potential advantage associated with coffee consumption for those grappling with bowel cancer, which stands as the UK’s second-most fatal cancer, as per findings published in the International Journal of Cancer.

Conducted in the Netherlands, the study enlisted 1,719 bowel cancer patients and unveiled a dose-dependent relationship between coffee intake and disease recurrence. Notably, those who imbibed a minimum of two cups daily exhibited a diminished risk of cancer recurrence, with the most pronounced reduction observed among those consuming five or more cups daily.

Survival Impact

Moreover, heightened coffee consumption correlated with enhanced survival rates among individuals with bowel cancer. Those who consumed at least two cups daily demonstrated a decreased risk of mortality compared to non-coffee drinkers, with the most substantial reduction observed among those consuming five or more cups daily.

These findings hold promise, suggesting that regular coffee consumption could confer benefits to individuals grappling with bowel cancer. If validated by further investigations, such findings could potentially influence the behaviour of the 43,000 Britons diagnosed with bowel cancer each year. Given the significant toll of the disease – claiming roughly 16,500 lives annually – such interventions could carry profound implications.