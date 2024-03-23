The International Astronomical Union honours an Indian scientist by naming an asteroid after his name

The International Astronomical Union (IAU) has paid tribute to an Indian scientist by assigning an asteroid his name. Recognizing Professor Jayant Murthy’s contributions to interstellar medium research, ultraviolet astronomy, and space missions, the asteroid (215884) Jayantmurthy will forever honor the legacy of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) scholar, previously designated as 2005 EX296.

IAU, an international organization responsible for designating names to small celestial objects in the solar system, bestowed the name upon the asteroid (215884) Jayantmurthy, which was first discovered by MW Buie at the Kitt Peak National Observatory in Arizona, USA, in 2005. This asteroid follows an orbit around the Sun between Mars and Jupiter, completing its journey every 3.3 years.

In response to this honor, Jayant Murthy expressed his gratitude to the IAU and shared his excitement upon receiving the news. “I am thrilled to have an asteroid named after me, particularly in recognition of my contributions to the New Horizons team, led by Dr. Alan Stern,” Professor Murthy remarked.

Professor Jayant Murthy, who concluded his tenure at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) in 2021, has continued his academic pursuits as an Honorary Professor. His previous roles at the institute include serving as the acting director from July 2018 to October 2019.