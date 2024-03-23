UAE authority announces partial road closure

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has announced a partial closure on a key road in Abu Dhabi. The road closure will start from Saturday.

The authority said that there will be a partial road closure on Al Turoush Street from 12am on Saturday, March 23 to 5am on Monday, March 25. The closure will be on the left lane towards Al Shawamekh.

Also Read: Holi 2024: Temples to visit during Holi

Meanwhile, Zayed The First Street in Al Ain will be partially closed from Friday, March 22 to Saturday, April 13. The closure will be on the right lane.

Meanwhile, two roads at an intersection in Al Ain’s Hili area will be partially closed for three days. Part of Baniyas Street and Al Falah Street — which are located near Hili Mall — will not be accessible from Saturday, March 23, until 5am on Monday, March 25.