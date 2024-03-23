Vodafone Idea launches eSIM facility for prepaid users: Know how to activate

Mumbai: Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched eSIM support for its prepaid users in New Delhi. The brand had launched the eSIM facility for its postpaid users in July 2020. Earlier this month, Vi rolled out eSIM support for its prepaid users in Mumbai.
The facility is currently available for Android and iOS devices. Vi subscribers with supported smartphones and smartwatches can now activate eSIM on their devices
Here is the list of all the devices that support Vi eSIM in New Delhi:
iPhone XR and newer models
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series,
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy S21 series and newer S-series models
Motorola Razr series
Motorola Edge 40
Google Pixel 3 and newer models
Vivo X90 Pro
Nokia G60
Nokia X30
A step-by-step guide on how to activate Vi eSIM on your phone:
Existing Vi Customers:
Step 1: Text ‘eSIM followed by your registered email address’ to 199 (e.g., ‘eSIM [email address]’).
Step 2: Reply ‘ESIMY’ to the confirmation SMS within 15 minutes to confirm switching to eSIM.
Step 3: Answer a call from Vi to provide final consent.
Step 4: Upon receiving a QR code via email, scan it through Settings > Mobile Data > Add data plan.
Step 5: Follow on-screen prompts to complete the activation (tapping ‘Continue’ and choosing a default line might be involved).
Your eSIM should be active within 30 minutes.
New Vi customers can visit their nearest Vi Store with their identity proof and follow the activation process there.
