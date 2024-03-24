16-year-old boy from India’s Uttar Pradesh state reportedly hired three shooters to get his father killed

In an unexpected development, a 16-year-old boy from the Uttar Pradesh state of India purportedly engaged three gunmen to assassinate his father, as revealed by police officers on Saturday, March 23.

The authorities detained both the adolescent boy and the three hired assailants, identified as Piyush Pal, Shubham Soni, and Priyanshu, stated Additional Superintendent of Police Durgesh Kumar Singh.

The father of the boy was fatally shot on Thursday in the Patti area of Pratapgarh.

Reportedly, the boy harbored resentment towards his father, 50-year-old Mohammed Naeem, for allegedly not providing him with adequate financial support.

The trio of shooters disclosed that the teenager pledged to compensate them with INR 600,000 ($7,000) in total, with an upfront payment of INR 150,000 ($1,800).

Addressing the incident, Officer Durgesh Kumar Singh remarked, “The minor informed us that he hired the detained shooters to eliminate his father and pledged to remunerate them ?6 lakh. He paid ?1.5 lakh in advance with a commitment to settle the outstanding amount upon the successful execution of his father.”

“The minor confessed to frequently pilfering money from the shop or valuables from the household to fulfill his desires. He had previously contemplated eliminating his father but failed,” the officer elaborated.

In an unrelated occurrence from Rajasthan, a resident of the state, Chunni Lal, fatally attacked his 60-year-old father, Rajeng Baranda, during a heated altercation on Wednesday. Lal used a sharp weapon to strike his father on the head, resulting in his immediate demise, as reported by PTI.