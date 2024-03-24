Arvind Kejriwal issues water department order from ED custody

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, purportedly issued a directive related to the Water Department on Sunday, marking his first official action from custody after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Sources suggest that Minister Atishi is expected to address the media regarding this development. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has planned a candlelight march and effigy burning across Delhi to protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Kejriwal’s arrest.

Kejriwal’s arrest on March 21 in connection with the defunct excise policy case has sparked a legal battle. On Saturday, he approached the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest and remand order issued by the trial court on March 22. His legal team argued that both the arrest and remand order are ‘illegal’ and sought his immediate release. Kejriwal aims to challenge the legality of his detention and has sought an urgent hearing from the Acting Chief Justice, preferably on Sunday, March 24.

The ED contends that AAP is the primary beneficiary of the proceeds of crime linked to the alleged liquor scam, which has propelled the investigation forward. Consequently, the Rouse Avenue Court remanded Kejriwal to ED custody for six days until March 28, following his arrest on Friday night by the probe agency. Special CBI judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order after Kejriwal was produced before the court, with the ED seeking a 10-day remand for further investigation into the money laundering case associated with the purported liquor policy scam.