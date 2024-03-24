CBSE to introduce new curriculum and books for grades 3 and 6

CBSE officials have announced that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will introduce new syllabi and textbooks for Classes 3 and 6 starting from the academic year 2024-25, commencing from April 1. This update will not affect the curriculum and textbooks for other grades during the same period. Schools affiliated with CBSE are advised to adopt the new syllabi and textbooks for Classes 3 and 6, which are currently under development by NCERT.

In addition to the new syllabi and textbooks, NCERT is also preparing a bridge course for Class 6 and concise guidelines for Class 3 to facilitate a smooth transition for students. These resources, aligned with the new curriculum framework of 2023, will be provided to schools online. Furthermore, CBSE plans to conduct capacity-building programs for school heads and teachers to familiarize them with the new teaching and learning perspectives outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The revision of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) comes after 18 years, with the Ministry of Education notifying the changes last year. The new curriculum framework aims to incorporate methodologies such as Multilingualism, Art-Integrated Education, Experiential Learning, and Pedagogical Plans. While there will be no alterations to the curriculum and textbooks for other classes in the upcoming academic year, schools are encouraged to align their practices with the recommendations outlined in the NCF-SE-2023.