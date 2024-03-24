Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 49,000 per 8 gram and Rs 6125 per 1 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal declined by Rs 80 per 8 gram and Rs 10 per 1 gram. Gold price reached an all-time high of Rs 49,440 on March 21.

In other major markets, price of gold saw a slight increase on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.6799.1 per gram, up by Rs.596. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6228 per gram, up by Rs.546.The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -1.93%, whereas in the last month it has been -5.87%. The cost of silver is Rs.76500 per kg.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Book 4 launched in India: Price, Specifications

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs.66698 per 10 gram, down by 0.193%. Silver futures were trading at Rs.76227 per kg, down by 0.003%.

In global markets, spot gold is priced at $2165.64 per ounce. Gold is down by $16.05 or 0.74% per ounce.