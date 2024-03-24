Delicious Tangdi Kabab Recipe

Here is a simple recipe for making tangdi kabab:

Ingredients:

– Chicken drumsticks: 6 pieces

– Hung curd (thick yogurt): 1 cup

– Ginger-garlic paste: 2 tablespoons

– Lemon juice: 2 tablespoons

– Red chili powder: 1 teaspoon

– Turmeric powder: 1/2 teaspoon

– Garam masala powder: 1 teaspoon

– Coriander powder: 1 teaspoon

– Cumin powder: 1 teaspoon

– Salt: As per taste

– Oil or melted butter: For basting

Instructions:

1. Clean the chicken drumsticks thoroughly and make 2-3 slits on each piece with a knife. This helps in marination.

2. In a bowl, mix the hung curd, ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice, red chili powder, turmeric powder, garam masala powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and salt to make the marinade.

3. Coat the chicken drumsticks evenly with the marinade, making sure to get it into the slits as well. Cover the bowl and let it marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2-3 hours, or preferably overnight for best results.

4. Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F). Alternatively, you can also cook these on a grill or barbecue.

5. Place the marinated chicken drumsticks on a baking tray lined with aluminum foil. Make sure to leave some space between each piece.

6. Bake the chicken drumsticks in the preheated oven for about 25-30 minutes or until they are cooked through and the surface is charred slightly. You can also grill them for a smokier flavor.

7. Occasionally baste the chicken drumsticks with oil or melted butter while they are cooking to keep them moist.

8. Once done, remove the tangdi kababs from the oven or grill and let them rest for a few minutes.

9. Serve the tangdi kababs hot with mint chutney, onion rings, and lemon wedges on the side.

Enjoy your delicious tangdi kababs!