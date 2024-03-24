Ernakulam becomes first district in Kerala to record per capita income of Rs 2L

Ernakulam District in Kerala has achieved a significant milestone by recording an annual per capita income of Rs 2 lakh, based on the gross district value added (GDVA) at constant prices. According to a quick estimate released by the economics and statistics department, the average income for an Ernakulam resident in 2022-23 was Rs 2,02,863, marking a 5.9% increase from the previous year’s Rs 1,91,611. This figure surpassed the state average of Rs 1,74,214.

Moreover, Ernakulam District’s GDVA, which measures the total output and income in the economy, has exceeded Rs 70,000 crore, making it the first district in Kerala to achieve this milestone. In 2022-23, Ernakulam’s GDVA reached Rs 70,695.80 crore, compared to Rs 66,533.04 crore in the previous fiscal year. The district’s economic growth trajectory underscores its robust performance and contribution to the state’s overall economic landscape.

Following Ernakulam, Alappuzha District recorded a per capita income of Rs 1,95,819, reflecting a 5.72% increase from the previous year, while Kollam District stood third with Rs 1,80,948, marking a 4.74% year-over-year growth. However, Wayanad District reported the lowest per capita income at Rs 1,04,302. The rankings for the fiscal year 2022-23 remained largely consistent with the previous year’s standings, except for Kannur District, which improved its position to seventh, consequently pushing Thiruvananthapuram District down by one rank.