Excavations unearth a plethora of artifacts and objects that were once used by ancient civilisations

Excavations yield a plethora of artifacts and objects that once belonged to ancient civilizations, encompassing tools, pottery, weapons, and household items. These artifacts serve as windows into daily life and cultural practices, offering valuable insights to archaeologists.

In some cases, excavations reveal human remains, including skeletal remains and evidence of lifestyles. Nestled in the depths of eastern England lies the remnants of a Bronze Age stilt village known as Must Farm, situated above a river. This village met a fiery demise approximately 2,850 years ago, succumbing to flames merely nine months after its construction.

Often referred to as “Britain’s Pompeii,” the comparison arises from the remarkably well-preserved remains found at the site, akin to the preserved ruins of Pompeii in Italy. Must Farm has unveiled a wealth of information, reshaping our understanding of Bronze Age society. Like Pompeii, it offers historians and archaeologists a snapshot of life through its well-preserved structures and artifacts.

During the 2016 excavation, experts unearthed a treasure trove of artifacts, providing glimpses into ancient daily life. Among these finds was a captivating spoon found in a bowl of half-eaten porridge. Additionally, wooden buckets bearing numerous cut marks shed light on the resourcefulness of the village’s inhabitants.

Through these remnants of an ancient dinner, Must Farm has unveiled the mysteries of Bronze Age life. Chris Wakefield, an archaeologist from the University of Cambridge, underscored the significance of these discoveries, noting that one of the buckets bore numerous cut marks, indicating that the people living in that Bronze Age kitchen utilized it as an impromptu chopping board when needed.