Follow these simple tips for better skin health

Skin care experts have shared some simple tips that teens should follow for better skin health:

1. Cleanse twice daily

Cleanse the skin twice a day, in the morning and before bed. This will help remove dirt, oil, and impurities that can clog pores and lead to breakouts. Use a gentle, non-comedogenic cleanser suitable for your skin type.

2. Use a gentle exfoliator

Exfoliating 2-3 times a week can help slough off dead skin cells, prevent clogged pores, and promote cell turnover for smoother, brighter skin. Choose a gentle exfoliator with ingredients like salicylic acid or glycolic acid to help combat acne and improve skin texture.

3. Moisturise daily

Daily moisturising is essential for maintaining hydrated and balanced skin.Look for oil-free, non-comedogenic moisturisers that provide hydration without clogging pores. Apply moisturiser morning and night.

4. Protect with sunscreen

Sunscreen is crucial for protecting the skin from harmful UV rays that can lead to sunburn, premature aging, and skin cancer. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher every day, and reapply it every two hours when spending time outdoors.

5. Spot treat acne

Treat acne spots with over-the-counter acne products containing ingredients like benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, or sulphur to help reduce inflammation and kill acne-causing bacteria. Apply spot treatments directly to affected areas after cleansing and before moisturising.

6. Avoid touching your face

Touching your face can transfer bacteria, dirt, and oil from your hands to your skin, leading to breakouts and irritation.

7. Eat a balanced diet

Consuming a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains provides essential nutrients that support skin health. Limiting sugary foods and processed snacks can also help reduce inflammation.

8. Stay hydrated

Drinking an adequate amount of water helps keep the skin hydrated from the inside out, promoting a healthy complexion and reducing the risk of dryness and irritation. Aim to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water per day to stay properly hydrated.

9. Get enough sleep

Quality sleep is essential for skin repair and regeneration. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night to allow your skin time to rejuvenate and repair itself, helping to reduce the appearance of dark circles, fine lines, and blemishes.