Former Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria joins BJP

Former Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) RKS Bhadauria officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the national capital on Sunday (March 24), marking a significant move nearly two-and-a-half years after retiring from the armed forces. His induction into the BJP took place in the presence of Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde.

Having served as the 23rd Air Force Chief from September 30, 2019, to September 30, 2021, RKS Bhadauria brings a wealth of experience to his new political affiliation. Hailing from Bah tehsil in Agra district, there is speculation that the BJP might nominate him as the Lok Sabha candidate from Ghaziabad, given his background and expertise.

The Ghaziabad constituency currently has military veteran General VK Singh as its sitting Lok Sabha MP, who has represented the constituency twice, first in 2014 and subsequently in 2019. However, the BJP is yet to announce its candidates for the Ghaziabad seat despite releasing four lists of candidates, leaving room for anticipation regarding Bhadauria’s potential candidacy.