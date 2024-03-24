HC Denies Urgent Hearing for Kejriwal’s Plea; AAP to Stage Protests in Delhi

The Delhi High Court has declined Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for an urgent hearing of his petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the liquor policy scam. Instead, the court has scheduled the matter for a hearing on March 27, the first working day following the Holi holidays, as reported by NDTV. In his petition, Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), labeled his arrest and detention as “illegal,” arguing for his immediate release from custody.

Kejriwal’s arrest occurred on Thursday evening after he had avoided several summonses from the central agency for questioning in connection with its investigation. This arrest followed the high court’s refusal earlier in the day to shield him from coercive action by the agency. Subsequently, the trial court ordered his custody with the ED until March 28 for further interrogation. The case revolves around alleged corruption and money laundering related to the formulation and implementation of Delhi’s excise policy for 2021-22, which was subsequently annulled.

Key AAP figures, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are currently in judicial custody in connection with the same case. Meanwhile, the AAP plans to stage protests in all assembly constituencies of Delhi on Sunday to denounce Kejriwal’s arrest. The party intends to organize a candle march and burn effigies to condemn what they perceive as “BJP’s dictatorship” and the chief minister’s “unlawful arrest.”